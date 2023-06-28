Are you facing any issues due to those extra calories in your body? Laughter therapy is a unique method that helps you lose a considerable amount of weight. According to laughter experts, if you give yourself a hearty laugh, you are able to keep away those extra pounds. This technique is known to deliver positive results and one should practice laughter yoga on a regular basis. Humor decreases considerable levels of stress in your life, and makes you feel in control while dealing with difficult issues.

How Does Laughter Therapy Work?

Laughter therapy not only uplifts your mood, but also helps the immune system to fight with various critical diseases. It increases the production of T-cells which further protect the body from getting sick. Laughter therapy makes you stronger physically, mentally as well as psychologically.

Laughter Therapy and Weight Loss

According to scientific researches, 15 minutes of laughter every day can burn up to 30-40 calories. The more force you put while laughing, the more calories you are able to lose. Laughter has immense ability to decrease the norepinephrin and cortisol levels that contribute to weight gain. It is one of the best aerobic exercises that can unwind the entire body, thereby decreasing the stress levels of hormones, which also cause weight gain.

If you wish to lose certain pounds, laughter therapy is one of the most natural solutions for you. Its results may not be instantaneous but if you follow the therapy regularly, you can find significant results in your body. Besides basic regular exercises for reducing calories, you can include laughter therapy as a powerful exercise of shedding extra weight. When you bring humor as a regular exercise, the goal that you set to lose weight will be easier and more enjoyable. Laughing for around 10 to 15 minutes each day can uplift your spirits to see life from an optimistic perspective. A tremendous slimming effect can be achieved if your mood is elevated during the laughter therapy.

Therefore, laugh for your own well-being. Even when you are not attending a laughter session, you can find ways to laugh with your friends, family members and so on. Laughter not only helps you lose good amount of calories but also gives you confidence to deal with life in a more positive way.