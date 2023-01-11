Joe calleri is the featured artist for light space & time artgallery – Chinese Language Lessons Onl

Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery (LST) is very proud toannounce that Joe Calleri, Australian fine art photographer, is nowour featured artist and he will be presented in the Gallery sArtist Showcase for the next 30 days. Since Joe s initial entry into the Seascapes 2011 Art Competitionhe has entered 5 different LST art competitions. As indicative ofJoe s photographic skill and talent, he has placed in every LSTcompetition that he has entered. Most recently, Joe received a 2ndPlace Overall award for his photograph titled Green Wall withBlack Shadow in the Gallery s All Photography Art Competitionheld in September 2011. He also received a 3rd Place Overall forhis Circus Comes to Town image in the Gallery s CityScapes ArtCompetition which was conducted in March 2012.

Joe states about his photography: My images reflect a profoundstatement by Japanese Artist and Photographer, Hiroshi Sugimoto: Art Resides Even in Things with No Artistic Intentions .Anything around me can be beautiful. It all depends on how I lookat the object. Each day I challenge myself to find beauty and finedetail in the everyday, the innocuous, and in the small things thatothers may ignore, step over or around, overlook or perhaps takefor granted. Joe has exhibited his exciting, colorful and dramatic imagesthroughout Australia, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.His theatre publicity images have been featured in The Age, TheHerald Sun, MCV and Real Time. He trained at the Australian College of Photography, Art andCommunication (ACPAC) in the early 1990 s. s.

Joe s photography canbe found at people/joecalleri About Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery conducts monthly artcompetitions and monthly art exhibitions for new and emergingartists on a worldwide basis. It is Light Space & Time sintention to showcase this incredible talent in a series of monthlythemed art competitions and art exhibitions by marketing anddisplaying the exceptional abilities of these worldwide artists. The art gallery website can be viewed here:.

