JBL Cinema 500 5.1 Speaker System- Experience the Real Magic of Digital Sound Effect!

Are distorted sounds from your old sound system driving you nuts? Change to the JBL Cinema 500 5.1 Speaker System to experience exceptional sound performance! Though numerous 5.1 speaker systems are available in the market, the JBL cinema speaker stands distinct from them with outstanding features and unparalleled sound clarity.

With a completely optimized 5.1 channel architecture, this surround sound system renders sharp dialogues, rich music, and stunning sound effects. The complete set consists of a dedicated center-channel speaker, an Omni-directional powered sub-woofer and five surround-sound satellite speakers that perfectly synchronize with each other to enjoy theater-like audio experience. e.

The center speaker system is the most important part of a home speaker system and holds responsibility for sound clarity. In the JBL Cinema 500 5.1 Speaker System, the center channel is employed with special dual midrange drivers that improve power handling and efficiency. So, you can expect some best sound effects!

The JBL sub-woofer supports 150 watts of amplification, producing clear, life-like bass. You can even customize your preferred settings through phase, level and bass-boost controls. This down-firing sub woofer, unlike usual front-firing ones, interacts with the floor to enhance the bass output and quality.

The JBL Cinema 500 5.1 Speaker System has four Cinema satellite speakers that are voice matched to the center. So, you can expect consistent sound from speaker to speaker. With these speakers around, you can listen to noise-free dialogues and tracks.

Apart from rocking your floors, the JBL 5.1 Speaker System is sure to enhance your home decor with its appealing JBL weave design, which features intersecting high gloss black and gray fabric textured panels.

With a 360 degree sound stage and floor-rumbling bass you are sure to become a movie fanatic very soon! NFM is the best online store from where you can buy genuine JBL Cinema 500 5.1 Speaker Systems at lower prices. Grab one soon!