Is Your Skin Paper Thin How to Make Aging Skin Tougher By Kathryn Lane Platinum Quality Author

A woman friend told me her skin is “paper thin,” and bruises, chaps and cuts much too easily.

She’s sharing a common experience. Aging skin loses collagen and elastin, the key proteins that make skin strong and flexible, so the skin gets thinner and begins to sag, creating fine lines, wrinkles and bags under the eyes.

This is what I told my friend: We don’t have to live with skin that’s too thin, fragile and easily damaged. The skin can rebuild its own collagen and elastin, and actually add thickness and suppleness, with good nourishment. The right, nourishing skin care ingredients: that’s how to make aging skin tougher. Because healthy skin cells replace themselves quite rapidly — the life cycle of a typical skin cell is about 30 days — you can do it with surprising speed, too.

I’ll name some of the ingredients that make aging skin tougher — and by the same process, make the skin smoother, softer and looking many years younger.

One of them is a recently-developed ingredient called Cynergy TK.

Cynergy TK contains Functional Keratin. Keratin, a protein, has an important structural role in the skin, hair and nails. The ability to convert natural keratin into a functional form, readily available to the skin, is a recent breakthrough.

Cynergy TK is proven in clinical trials to stimulate the regrowth of collagen and elastin. This increases the thickness of the outer layer of the skin — so, as your collagen and elastin levels increase, wrinkles gradually diminish and disappear.

It also stimulates the regrowth of skin cells, clinical studies have shown. This is because it contains zinc and copper protein complexes, in low concentrations, which are useful for both the repair and maintenance of the skin.

Another major reason why skin loses its vitality, or looks older, is through oxidation, caused particularly by UV exposure and environmental pollutants. Healthy skin cells overcome the effects of oxidative stress by producing antioxidants, which fight harmful free radicals.

Cynergy TK contains potent antioxidants, and also stimulates the body’s own natural antioxidant production.

There’s one more quality of Cynergy TK which is purely cosmetic, but lovely. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles by forming an invisible layer over the surface of your skin. It effectively fills in fine lines and wrinkles — and also refracts light, so your skin looks smoother than it really is.

