Is Psychopathic Records Artist Icp A Gang Without The Gangster Rap

Gangster rap was ubiquitous in the mid 90s. Gangster rappers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Notorious B.I.G., Tupac and more were most known for perpetuating rivalries with their gritty gangster raps. Saying Psychopathic Records group ICP is a gang is wrong on many levels, but lets start with the reason that they are not because ICP sounds nothing like any of these gangster rappers.

Fast forward 15 or so years. Where has the gangster rap gone? Its certainly not in the mainstream. Today, our billboard charts are loaded with R&B and other Pop genres. Very rarely has there been a chart topping mainstream rap song in recent memory to epitomize the true meaning of gangster rap.

However, that hasnt stopped culturally out-of-touch government agencies like the FBI to label other rappers as gangster rappers in gangs. Yes, believe it or not, the FBI sincerely believes that Psychopathic Records horror rap juggernaut Insane Clown Posse and their fan base are part of one not so elaborate gang.

Do you think Psychopathic Records artist ICP is a gang? If youre a Juggalo, obviously not. You know better. But if youre new to the topic, its ok to be a little unsure. Continue reading to see why the FBI is wrong in thinking that ICP is a gang.

First of all, if ICP is a gang than theyre the smallest gang there ever was, because the ICP “gang” consists of 2 people: Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. Who the FBI were trying to accuse of being part of a gang are ICPs fan base, the Juggalos, who also enjoy music by other Psychopathic Records artists.

However, that said, theres still no way that a network as large as the Juggalos could be a functioning gang. Not only do they not listen to gangster rap, but saying Juggalos are a gang would be like saying teenagers are a gang.

Psychopathic Records may spawn some interesting artists whose lyrical content is focused on morbid topics like murder and suicide, but they are never serious. Furthermore, these Psychopathic Records who jokingly rap about these topics never include any gangster rap ideology in their lyrics.

Additionally, if a Juggalo did commit murder after listening to a song performed by a Psychopathic Records artist, it would be impossible to prove that a powerful ICP “gang” provided any motivation, especially because the band themselves is clearly not a gang.

The funniest accusation in the FBIs report is that the ICP “gang” communicates via social media, and are especially suspicious because they are transient by nature. The FBI could have answered their own question here the fact that Juggalos are “transient” really just means that they are normal people who move about and are not confined to one particular geographic area.

Saying ICP is a gang with Juggalo members would be no different than claiming that Nirvana and its fans were one giant gang in the early 90s!