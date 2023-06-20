In relation with Medical Books for a better life

Today along with technology science has also developed immensely, there are various new methods and treatments introduced apart from the conventional method that had been followed till date. Improvement and innovation is a very vital part in the progress of any field. These conventional methods of treatment and procedures along with the new innovations have been recorded in the Medical books. Also Medical literature refers to the articles in journals, and text in books devoted to the field of medicine.

The Medical Books cover the various aspects of the field of medicine. There are different books covering each single area. Since medicines is a very vast field, one can never know each and everything by heart, at times when the doctors come through a new case, they refer back to the medical books so as to be sure about the treatment to be used. These Medical books are widely used by nurses, doctors, students pursuing medical field and also by various medical representatives.

There are various fields in medicine like:

Homeopathy: It is the alternative form of medication originated by Samuel Hahnemann, which has been based in the hypothesis that a substance that causes the symptoms of a disease in healthy person will cure that disease in sick people. There are various Medical Books on homeopathy stating its procedure of treatment, how to be used etc. The medical books price in India may vary depending upon the publication, but since these books contain huge information, they are usually expensive.

Pathology: It is the study of disease, the causes, course, progression and revolution of the same. This helps diagnosing the diseases. These medical books are mostly used by the lab technicians who work on blood samples to find the diseases in it. The medical books price in India may range around 500 INR to 2500 INR.

There are also various medical books which cover the study of different body parts like:

Cardiology involves the study of Human Heart.

Gastroenterology involves the study of the stomach.

Haematology involves the study of Cancer in human body.

Paediatrics involves study of the children and many more fields are covered by the Medical books.

The medical books price in India widely depends upon the subject matter covered by it and also upon the publication house, generally the medical books price in India may vary from 400 INR to 3000 INR.

These Books cannot be easily found out in any book stores, these are available in special medical libraries and also available online. Thus, though they seem to be expensive but the knowledge that it provides is incomparable to the cost associated with it. These medical books price are also subsidised for the medical students pursuing medicine in the government medical colleges.

