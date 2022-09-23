Ideas For Beauty Pageant Prizes

Each year hundreds of girls and young women enter beauty pageants. The allure of competing in pageants includes meeting new people, the competition itself, and the opportunity to win great prizes. In fact, prizes can be the deal breaker when someone is contemplating whether or not to enter a particular pageant. Try to put together a remarkable prize package when organizing your next beauty pageant.

Provide regalia for your queen. Of course, at the top of the list for a pageant prize package should be regalia. Common items include a crown or tiara, crown pin, sash, scepter and flowers.

Provide keepsakes for each of the contestants. Even if a contestant does not win the crown, she may want a small token to remember her pageant experience. Ideas for keepsakes include participation trophies, plaques, and certificates.

Offer scholarship money. Scholarships are a great incentive for someone to enter a pageant. This is especially true for girls and women who may be ambivalent about participating in this type of event. Contact universities about offering a scholarship to a qualified contestant in exchange for publicity. Small private universities may be more interested in this type of sponsorship than larger schools. Other institutions that may be interested in a similar arrangement include modeling schools, beauty schools and fashion academies.

Offer discounts to a future beauty pageant. If your pageant is an official preliminary to a larger event, one of the top prizes should be paid entry to that event. If your budget allows, consider offering to pay for hotel accommodations or providing an allowance to help reduce the travel expenses of the winner. If your event is not a preliminary, offer each contestant a discount towards competing in your pageant the following year.

Include gift cards as a part of the prize package. Contact local businesses for sponsorship. Ask for donations of gift cards or gift certificates in exchange for mentions during the pageant, online and in the pageant program book. Also, contact online retailers related to the beauty pageant industry for similar donations. Create sponsorship packages based on the value of the gift cards donated.

Put together gift bags. There are many items that can be included in a gift bag. Among them are perfume, makeup, small mirrors, gadgets, books, magazines, slippers, pens and gold plated silver jewelry. Tailor gift bags for the winner, runners up and as consolation prizes for the contestants that do not place.