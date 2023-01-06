How to Treat Uneven Skin Tone

Having an uneven skin tone is one of the common problems faced by most fair skinned individuals . Those who have uneven skin tone often complain that certain areas of their skin appear darker or lighter than the others which gives them a blotchy appearance. Uneven skin tone can occur for various reasons, most of which can be internal and environmental in nature. Melanin build up is one of the most common reasons for uneven skin tone. It is basically the substance that results in the pigmentation of our skin cells. Normally, some areas of our skin have lesser melanin than other areas. As the cells containing more melanin come in contact with sunlight, they become darker in color while those that have less exposure to the sun remain lighter. Having uneven skin tone can also be attributed to internal factors such as hormonal changes. Pregnant women or women taking birth control pills are more prone to having this skin problem. Excessive estrogen can cause melanin to reproduce at a much rapid rate which results in blotchy brown skin. So how do you treat this skin problem? Actually, there are a lot of ways to deal with uneven skin tone. Let me share to you some of them.

PROPER EXFOLIATON

Exfoliating the skin’s surface regularly will help you achieve a much even skin tone. Focus on the areas with the darkest area of the skin to even out the color. Regular exfoliation will definitely help keep your skin prevent looking patchy. However, it’s very important not to overdo it. Once to twice a week exfoliation would be great. Also, don’t forget to slather on moisturizer after exfoliating to prevent your skin from getting dry.

LOAD UP ON SPF

When you already have uneven skin tone, the first thing you have to do is to ensure proper skin protection. The sun can cause more damage to your skin and it will be much harder for you to treat it if it gets worse. To prevent further skin damage, always use sunscreen when going out in the sun. Try to avoid having prolonged exposure to the sun as much as possible.

SKIN TREATMENTS

Serious cases of uneven skin tone may require the help of a professional. Most skin care devices such as FSD and IPL have been known to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone. These skin care devices penetrate on the deeper dermal layers of the skin and remove dead skin layers which in effect helps clear pigmentation and encourage skin regeneration.

