What skin problems would girls be most likely to come across in 20s? Large pores? Dull skin? Do you know how to develop appropriate measures to care your skins? Now I will help you solve these most common skin problems and help you get rid of these troubles.

Question One: How to minimize pores?

Answer: There are many causes of big pores, so we have to know the root firstly. The causes are basically divided into four kinds: expansion caused by excessive oil secretion; uneven texture caused by dryness; thick cutin accumulation; and inelastic skins. The last two reasons are most popular in nowadays. Due to the excessive sebaceous glands secretion, if people could not completely clean skins, it is easy to mix oil and old dead skin cells to forma acne, pimples and thick pores. If the skin is too dry, it could also make cutin around pores dry. Therefore, except the common moisture, girls could take the suitable measurement according to their own situation to solve pore problems caused by excessive oil secretion and dry texture.

Question Two: In addition to cleaning, moisturizing, and exfoliation, is there faster and more immediate care products to improve the rough, dull, and large pores?

Answer: I think you can try the tartaric acid. There are only two steps to operate. It is to use the tartaric acid with moderate stimulus to improve the skin cell metabolism and reproduce facial skin bright and shiny. Then terminate acid operation through using baking soda to balance the skin PH value. You can also add soothing and moisturizing ingredients such as aloe and hyaluronic acid to provide immediate calming effect. Although this type of intensive repair products emphasizes moderate security, it is necessary to have allergy test before treatment.

Question Three: Since many problems are caused by thick cutin, I just need to clear it every day to make my skin smooth, right?

Answer: Exfoliating every day will irritate the skin. The frequent exfoliating will even cause irritant dermatitis and reach the converse effect. It is suggested to exfoliate once a week to maintain the health cuticle. The methods are also divided into chemical, physical and deep cleansing mask. You can choose the suitable as you need.

Have you noticed my words? I really hope it could help you girls to own white and bright skins!

