How to Go About Being a Make-up Artist

Make up is not only the art of making up, but a process of sustaining good looks.- This quote provides an insight on what the world of a make-up artist is all about. A person who helps in keeping pace with aspects affecting a person’s looks is known as a makeup artist.

Roles of a make-up artist include application of makeup & prosthetics related to all the fields of glamour viz events, movies, theatre, television, fashion, magazines, photography and other related occasions.

Education

The range of education related aspects required for being a make-up artist is quite huge. There are many colleges and universities which offer attractive courses and certification programs with specialization in this field. These courses involve a combination of manuals based learning added to practical training experiences. These courses range from 1 month tenure (which mostly involves direct training) to 1 year courses with the backdrop as theory based learning.

How to Go about These Courses?

After the 90s, various campuses started accommodating many advance training courses which could not be accommodated in degrees programs. Some of these courses were off-beat fields of learning, while most were advanced educational opportunities of upcoming fields of learning. One such off-beat course is the certification program in make-up artistry.

Countries where the film industry is flourishing like India and United States have associations for make-up and other related fields.

Career Scope

The fields of films, television, modeling etc. offer lucrative pay packages. Make-up artists can become personal make-up artists for celebrities as well. In addition, they can open a studio of their own. The set-up is considered a major investment, hence it is seen that multiple makeup artists form a combined company or a label.

The field of makeup artistry is one field where practical hands-on experience matters more than anything else.

Income Scope

Depending upon their clientele, some makeup artists earn more than performing celebrities, but the average income is decent for a makeup artist. Also, a makeup artist needs to be updated about the latest advancements in their field.

Lastly, prospective clients view the concerned makeup artist as a display of what is being offered, so those folks who stay in shape and work on their looks, hairstyle, attire etc. earn well.

A detailed knowledge of all the aspects related to careers, advice and scope of being a makeup artist will come via experience. But, any glamour based career blog or a university college directory will give you better insights.