How to feel good in your own skin 10 awesome tips

You should make it a goal to feel good in your own skin. The advantages of liking yourself in each and every moment are awesome and shouldn’t be missed by anyone. Just follow this simple feel good tips to get started.

1)Don’t deny yourself a little delight

At least once a week permit yourself a little extravaganza. It doesn’t matter if this is buying a piece of clothing, a visit to the beauty parlor or a tasty cake, it will relax you and you will be able to concentrate better during the week knowing that you will repay yourself soon.

2)Drink more water

They don’t call water the elixir of youth for nothing… drink at least 0.2 gallons of water per day or 0.5 gallons in the warm periods. Doing this you will help your body get rid of toxins faster.

3)Do physical exercises

If for reason outside of your control you don’t have time every day to work out its recommended that you go at least every 2 days to the gym or you take a 30-45 minute walk in the park.

4)Create a written workout schedule

Beside the numerous business dates, deadlines and notes taken from meeting your agenda should also contain a weekly fitness appointment.

5)Avoid eating in front of the TV

Eating is a pleasure of life and it should be enjoyed properly. So make sure there is nothing to distract you while you are eating.

6)Pick a role model which will increase your motivation

Want to have a slim figure? Keep a photo of a model handy and watch it every time you want to stray from your diet.

7)For 5 minutes each day do breathing exercises

If you’re at the office or at home find a nice quiet place, sit comfortably, close your eyes and breath deeply for at least 5 minutes. In this time try to think of nothing!

8)30 minutes per day are yours

In this time frame you’re free to do anything you want. But don’t involve anyone else, be alone with yourself and respect this little ritual every day.

9)Write in your own diary

It might seem childish or useless, but you don’t know until you try right? Put your most private thought, or your feelings or a dream on paper and free yourself of accumulated negative energies. If you haven’t guessed yet everything you write in there can only be read by the most important person in your life: you.

10)Avoid slouching

This is an old secret… keep your back strait, pull your shoulders back and look straight ahead, not infatuated but with confidence. In time this posture not only will it become a reflex, but you will also feel yourself gaining confidence.

