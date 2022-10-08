How to Design Custom Window Cling for Your Skin Care Clinic’s Glass Windows

Leaving your skin care clinic’s big glass windows bare can be dangerous. Someone might accidentally walk through the glass. Not only that, passersby will think of the facade as bare and boring. Using custom window cling, you can add life to those glass windows and at the same time use the opportunity to advertise the services that you offer. These allow for almost any design; you can stick up prints that give tips on how people can take care of the skin or photos of your skin care products. Various sizes ranging from average to larger ones are available. Thus, you have the option for either partial or full coverage of the windows.

Designing Tips When Using Window Clings in Your Skin Care Clinic

When designing your copy, the only limit is your imagination. Take advantage of this fact and experiment on your designs. Be creative and innovative. You can create a story like telling people how to take care of their skin in fairly simple ways such as regular washing, toning and moisturizing.

You can use as many colors as you like to make your designs bolder and brighter. However, you still have to keep everything in line with the clinic’s overall design.

Lines still work for many visual presentations. You can try including lines in your window cling design. According to your clinic’s faade, check what will work best – horizontal or vertical designs.

Check what size will work best for you. You have to decide whether you want the entire glass windows covered or just some parts of them. You can also add up some dimension by sticking up a large print in the middle of the glass windows and surrounding it with average-sized prints. Use a larger print for the photo of a beautiful skin care model as the focal point and then use small-sized ones containing pictures of skin care products around it.

Don’t be limited to four-cornered prints. You can have whatever shape you want when it comes to window cling. Try die-cuts of models or skin care products as decorations around the glass windows.

Find a reliable printing company that will turn your ideas into fabulous prints. There are lots of online printing companies out there but you have to check first if they are indeed good. You can check their feedbacks to be sure.

It might take you some time to design your copy so it would be better to plan ahead. The tips mentioned above shall give you some guidance on how to get great results with your prints.