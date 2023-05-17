How to Decide Which Cosmetics Effectively Control Oily Skin

Oily skin is one of the most common skin problems faced by teenagers and adults alike. The cosmetics industry has given rise to thousands of different skin care products over the past few decades to address this issue. Some have proven to be incredibly effective, while many have not. An important fact to remember is that while everyone’s skin is unique, the underlying problems that cause oily skin are not. By identifying what is causing oily skin it is easier to choose the right cosmetics to effectively solve the problem.

The reason skin troubles are most often associated with teenagers and young adults is because it is often caused by an increase in testosterone production. Testosterone is a male hormone however it is present men and women alike to varying degrees. The amount of testosterone in the bloodstream is a primary factor which causes excessive sebum production and secretion. It is important to note that other environmental and physical factors affect sebum production and secretion as well.

Controlling sebum production and secretion is the key to controlling oily skin. Excessive sebum secretion creates an oily film on the skin. Not only does this physically make the skin feel oily but it also increases the retention of dead skin cells. It is the retention of dead skin cells which are the leading cause of common skin conditions including pimples, acne, clogged pores, enlarged pores, and rough skin.

To decide which cosmetics will effectively control oily skin, it is important to focus on their underlying approach. The first thing effective cosmetics need to do is control the excessive sebum and dead skin cell accumulation. It is impossible to completely stop this process but it can be effectively limited.

Additionally, effective cosmetics must provide additional nourishment and relaxation to promote healthy skin growth. Unhealthy skin is at an increased risk of bacterial growth and the formation of free fatty acids. This is what causes the inflammation commonly associated with unhealthy skin and acne.

To control oily skin it is also important to utilize a moisturizer that creates a protective layer on the skin. This promotes healthy skin because it prevents the release of elastase and the formation of free radicals. Free radicals are associated with a variety of skin conditions. Finally, an effective cosmetic must thoroughly cleanse the pores. Clean pores not only lead to healthier looking skin but provide an additional defense against inflammation and the release of elastase and free radicals.

When choosing the right cosmetics, it is important to ensure they will control oily skin by combatting all of the problems associated with poor skin health. Some cosmetic companies package multiple products together when each product is designed to combat a specific factor which leads to oily skin. Other companies utilize an all-in-one approach. Neither option is inherently superior as both have proven effective. The key is trying multiple cosmetics to determine which one is the most effective for each person’s unique skin type.