How To Conceive A Beautiful Baby Girl

Dreaming of a pink nursery complete with a beautiful baby girl? Then read on, because this article will show you how to have a baby girl and fulfill your dreams of being a mother to your new precious daughter. Whether its your first child or your fourth, many people like yourself want to be able to give nature a helping hand in determining the sex of their child. And with all we now know about conception its easier than ever to try to fall pregnant with a specific gender.

To get a girl baby there are a few factors that you need to take into consideration, namely timing of any sexual intercourse that you do, the positions that you engage in and also diet to change the pH levels of your vagina to a more alkaline environment.

So lets look at those factors in more detail.

Firstly, timing. To be successful in using timing to get a daughter you need to know when you ovulate. The sperm that makes female babies is relatively slow but also very strong and has been known to live up to 5 days inside the womans body waiting for the egg. In contrast the sperm that makes males is fast and while it would win the race to the egg by speed, it is quite weak and often dies off within a day or two.

By determining your usual ovulation day (either by using OPKs or charting your temperature (BBT) you need to start having sex at least a week before you are due to ovulate and stop within three days of your expected ovulation day. This will make sure that any male sperm would have died off by the and only female sperm will remain ready to fertilize the egg.

Secondly, certainly positions also favor having a girl baby such as those that deposit the sperm closer to the entrance of the vagina so they have to swim further (remember the female sperm are strong and are more likely to survive the longer swim). The usual position for a girl is the missionary position (man on top).

Finally, food also plays a part in your role to conceive a daughter. Certain foods help change your vaginal secretions to more alkaline which favors the female sperm more. Those foods include chocolate, sweets, fresh vegetables and fish. I guess the sugar and spice and all things nice really do apply to baby girls!

Knowing how to have a baby girl is important if your dream is to hold a precious daughter in your arms. Girls really are a joy to all families and by following the methods in this article you are on your way to reaching your goal. Good luck and baby dust to you.