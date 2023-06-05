HK Calibrations – Bio Medical Instrument and Electrical Calibration, Nata Calibrations

Electrical Calibrationmeans evaluation between two instruments. In this case one instrument indicates precise or correct reading and the second instrument is similarly made like the first instrument.Bio medical instrument calibrationis use specially used in health care industry. There are various bio medical instruments available in the market for use. For e.g. Em2 Personal Stress Reliever, e sense Temperature, EEG system, Heart Rate Variability Finger Sensor etc. All these instruments are needed for certain check up of body ailments. Hence their electrical calibration is essential. Imagine abio medical instrument like Heart Rate Variability Finger Sensor, which is meant to regulate and identify your irregular pulse rate, is not functioning properly! Wrong low readings will make the patient feel healthy, as a result he will stop taking medicines. On the other hand wrong high readings will compel the patient to take unnecessary medicines and precautions. Ultimately the patients like is in danger and so the reputation of the company. Hence electrical calibration is an essential aspect for any biomedical instrument calibration.

>

These instruments are used not just by patients but well qualified doctors as well. Diagnosis done by doctors is always with the aid of some or the other bio medical instrument. Wrong intrepretation by the instruments will lead to wrong conclusions and wrong medicines. Sometimes at the basic level, doctors can identify faulty instrument but in sesitive cases where the condition of a patient is sensitive doctors need standard instruments with precise electrical calibration.Treatments which involveMRI, CT scan, ECG,EEGshould be done with highly calibrated instruemnts. One wrong judgement and the human life is lost forever.

Bio medical instruments involve safety of human life hence proper care should be taken to keep the devicesin sync with the industry standards. Proper care should be taken to maintain them at regular intervals. Hence elecrical calibration is must.

HK Calibration Technologies provides expert bio medical instrument calibration services for many types of calibration and test & measurement instruments. Extensive metrology experience is applied to every electrical calibration we conduct, and our strict adherence to our quality assures absolute compliance to the standards that affect your industry.