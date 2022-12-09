Hair Transplant In Celebrities In India

Too many hairs are a cause of worry for all but too less or decreasing hairs are cause of worry too. This problem is very common these days among the people. Celebrities on the page three are latest target of this receding hair line. Bollywood stars spent hours in the gym so that they can look good and masculine. But when it comes about hairs, they take an extra step because for them, whatever looks good, sells best.

Hair fall and early greying was the problem that our bollywood stars have faced from quite long. Raj Kumar, Feroze Khan and Rakesh Roshan had used wigs to cover their bald heads. As there were not many options available, these stars had to resort to wearing wigs, which was tedious and gave artificial look. But soon, the place of wigs was replaced by hair weaving. This brought a sigh of relief for our bollywood stars who were struggling with their bad and falling hair. Akshaye Khanna, Govinda, Himesh Reshamiya adopted hair weaving, restarted their career and became a hit again. Himesh Reshamiya was always found wearing a cap due to his balding head, but after going through hair transplant, he has now removed his cap and looks dashing in his new flick, DammaDam! But the one, who has set a Ready trend in hair transplant, is our own Dabangg Bodyguard, Salman Khan.

Its a fact that excessive gymming and use of chemicals along with stress results into hair fall. Few years back, Salman underwent hair transplant to regain his silky strands, which he flaunted many a times in movies like Tere Naam. To look masculine, he underwent hair extensions for Veer. It was Salman only, who suggested Govinda to go for hair transplant from Dubai, to restart his career in Bollywood after a long period of time.

But hair transplant is not just limited to our Bollywood celebrities only. In India, there are two things famous, first is Bollywood and second is cricket. This era is the era of consumerism and cricket is the one, that endorses the major consumer products. So they have to look good to sell the things in the best way. Virender Sehwag aka Veeru, went for hair transplant from Delhi. He has set a trend in cricket. Harsha Bhogle, the very known face on the TV as a cricket commentator, adopted hair transplant. Now, we can very well imagine that hairs are very important for all of us, be it a celebrity or a common man. So, if your falling/ greying or receding hair line is giving you sleepless nights, just fix up an appointment with a local hair transplant clinic, and get back your own crowning glory.