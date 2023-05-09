Guidelines For Sports Massage Therapy In Beaverton

Sports massage therapy is offered by professional therapeutic massage spas along with reflexology massage therapy, Swedish massage therapy, deep tissue massage therapy and even pregnancy massage therapy. Like pregnancy massage therapy, however, sports massage therapy also has its own guidelines and contraindications. If you are a resident of Washington County, Clackamas, Keizer, Lake Oswego, Portland, Tualatin, Sherwood or Vancouver WA, make sure you take note of all these guidelines before availing of sports massage therapy at your therapeutic massage spa in Beaverton.

Sports massage therapy should be avoided by people with thrombosis or a blood clot in the vein, implanted artificial blood vessels, hemophilia and tumors because it can cause life threatening complications. Sports massage therapy can also spread bacterial, viral or fungal infections of the skin and soft tissue; and can worsen broken bones; contusions; burns of chilblains; periostitis, or the inflammation of sheath around the bone; gout; rheumatoid arthritis; and bursitis.

People with open wounds, lacerations, muscle ruptures, tendon ruptures, cuts and grazes have to wait until they are completely healed from these conditions before undergoing sports massage therapy.

To be safe, anyone should undergo medical examination and clearance before going for sports massage therapy. After all, only a doctor can correctly identify the existence of some of these conditions in a patient. There are many cases where a patient is totally clueless about having diseases that have not yet shown any symptoms.

It is important to know the guidelines and contraindications of sports massage therapy before availing of it. It is also very important to ensure that only a highly trained and qualified professional massage therapist gives the sports massage therapy.