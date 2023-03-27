Get Dental Implants With Cosmetic Dentistry

Do you love the way your smile looks? Have you ever wished that when you flashed a smile, your teeth looked like those of a celebrity? Once upon a time perfect teeth were rarely seen outside of Hollywood. Movie stars weren’t just lucky to be born with great teeth, their dentist made them. You can make an appointment with a Boston cosmetic dentistry expert and devise a treatment plan to get the gorgeous teeth you’ve always wanted. Are their spaces in you tooth line from broken or missing teeth? It is time to take care of those embarrassing gaps. Have you ever thought about getting some dental implants to replace those missing teeth? The first thing that the dentist or an oral surgeon will do is place the titanium implants into your upper or lower arch. More than one can be done at once if they are on the same side. After the surgery you will need about 8 weeks for the bone to heal around the implant. You might be sore for a bit, but your Boston cosmetic dentistry expert will make sure you have some pain killers to help you through. When you have had sufficient time to heal, you will return and have a porcelain crown attached to the top of the implant. This will create a strong tooth that won’t get cavities and will last virtually forever. Your bone under it will not recede as with dentures or bridges and will remain strong as you chew food with that tooth.

