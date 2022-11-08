Four Dish Cinema Movies & Dish Hd Patinum Package Free Preview

DISH Cinema Movies

Film fans will have a movie holiday to celebrate this July as DISH Cinema offers customers four movies in SD and HD for just 99 cents each from July 1st through July 7th! Movies are available on both Pay-Per-View and Video On Demand.

Alice in Wonderland

Hot Tub Time Machine

Shes Out of My League

Green Zone

Plus, 83 other movies (also available in SD and HD from $4.99 to $6.99), including Oscar-winning hits such as Avatar and The Blind Side as well as Sherlock Holmes, Valentines Day, Shutter Island and more will be available on DISH Cinema during the first week of July.

How to Order Reminder DISH Cinema offers customers two easy ways to enjoy Hollywood Hits at Home:

1. Watch Now On Demand*

2. Select Your Start Time

Rent by Remote from channel 501. Your movie will start immediately and can be

viewed for 24 or 48 hours, depending on the title.

Rent by Remote from channels 502-558 and select your preferred movie start time.

Rent by Web: Visit www.dishcinema.com

DISH HD Patinum Package Free Preview

Dish Network is offering the seven channels in its HD Platinum package Free! The channels, their Free Previews and channel numbers are as follows:

IndiePlex

* Free Preview: June 30 – July28

* HD Channel 378

RetroPlex

* Free Preview: June 30 – July 28

* HD Channel 379

Palladia

* Free Preview: June 30 – July 28

* HD Channel 369

EPIX

* Free Preview: July 1 – July 11

* HD Channel 380

HDNet Movies

* Free Preview: July 11 – August 18

* HD Channel 383

MGM HD

* Free Preview: July 11 – August 18

* HD Channel 385

World Fishing Network

* Free Preview: July 14 – August 18

* HD Channel 394

By: Francis David