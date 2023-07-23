First Steps to Becoming a Makeup Artist

Similar to most careers, there are numerous methods to initially enter the makeup artistry industry and quite a few different ways to be a makeup artist. You need to first have a love of makeup. Most makeup artists start as makeup enthusiasts, helping their family and friends to obtain great looks and loving the procedure and makeup products. This may be a great place to begin! Some makeup artists can find clients through recommendations from people they’ve known and will spend their careers this way, never receiving any formal lessons in makeup artistry.

Other makeup artists go a different route: they attend cosmetology school or perhaps a makeup design academy. Cosmetologists learn about hair and makeup and are qualified for licensure after completing their program. The added skills accessible to the licensed cosmetologist are often both beneficial and will broaden your clientele, notably if you also have an interest in hairdressing. If hairstyling just isn’t your thing, cosmetology school is usually not for you.

Makeup artists might also attend esthetician training to understand skin treatment. This can also broaden your base of clients, enabling you to not just apply makeup, but also to increase the quality of your client’s skin. Estheticians are invariably very popular and may give the makeup artist a different paying skill during periods between makeup artist jobs. Estheticians are licensed professionals, having the ability to obtain an esthetics license available after graduation from an accredited training curriculum.

Still other fledgling makeup artists get started in retail. Many department stores have makeup counters that hire new makeup artists to sell their items. Training is provided at work, and can give someone working to get into the makeup artistry industry excellent experience while paying them a wage. Such a job could also help you to determine whether becoming a makeup artist is really the right career path in your case.

And finally, if you are interested in learning more about how to become a makeup artist, please check out How To Become A Makeup Artist at