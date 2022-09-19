Fashion tips for stylish plus sized women

If you are a plus sized woman, you will often wonder which dress will be ideal for you. Actually, you will tend you look fat in everything you wear. Eventually, you will start feeling embarrassed about your appearance. However, fashion experts suggest that wise dressing makes a fat woman look slimmer! Now if you are feeling interest about the tips, start reading further.

Stop wearing loose fitted garments

You should never think of wearing a loose fitted dress if you are bulky. Loose fitted dresses will add further to your body weight and you will look even fatter. Therefore, resist your temptation even if you find that some loose fitted designer dresses are being offered at discounted rates.

Wear prints cautiously

You are not entitled to wear bold prints if you have a heavy built. Huge prints will make you appear bulkier. No matter how beautiful they are, you must never think of wearing Jovani dresses or other designer labels that have animal prints on them. However, you are free to select designer apparels like Pageant dresses that have solid colors. But if you are obsessed about prints then you can try out tiny floral prints.

Lycra is not your fabric

A number of fashion apparels come in Lycra based material. However, they should not be your pick if you are a plus sized woman. Since the elastic attribute of the dress will tend to hug onto your torso, you will look fatter in Lycra based garments. Fabrics that have natural drape are ideal for you.

Skinny jeans should be welcomed

Skinny jeans that look like your second skin will be perfect for you. Since they cling onto your body, you will not look heavier than your actual built. In addition, the thickness of jeans fabric will ensure that it does not hug onto your body like Lycra and spandex. So, you will look visually thinner in skin fitted jeans trousers.

Broad belts for camouflaging

You do not have any restriction on wearing belts. However, remember that broad belts will serve you more in comparison to their thin counterparts. They will help in hiding the extra flab around your waist and make you appear slimmer.

Well tailored jackets

Shrugs and crochet jackets are not suitable for you if you have heavy built. However, you should not feel disheartened about it as a properly tailored fitted jacket is exclusively meant for big sized women. They visually cut down the extra flab in the upper torso and make you look thinner.

True fits are best

Your wardrobe should include garments that are neither too loose nor too tight. Medium-fitted garments will make you look slimmer.

