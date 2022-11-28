Fashion Tips For Islamic Women To Stay Cool This Summer

It is important to keep the body as cool as possible during the summer months, which can be sometimes an -uphill task- for Muslim women that wear hijabs. The obvious tip is to suggest thinner and cooler fabrics in hotter weather – but it is also important to stick to absorbent materials as well. Fabrics such as georgette, chiffon and lace are therefore obviously great choices for the summer months.

Clothing with -air holes- – which allows more air to flow – are great in summer, with lace undercaps and loose crocheted caps both being very effective. Scarf headbands have become with the modern young Muslim and are a useful alternative to undercaps as they provide almost the same coverage but with a lot less material – as they just cover the forehead.

*Band Wool Bone

*Crochet Hats

Reducing the amount of material wrapped around the neck and top of the head is a wonderful relief on hot days – as this is where a lot of body heat leaves the body. Experiment with styles and how you pin your khimars. For the cooler summer days, a hat (should never substitute a khimar) could be a stylish addition to your wardrobe and they can be great play on style during the summer months.

Al-Amira hijabs are always worth a recommendation. The translation of the name means -princess scarf’ and it’s a slip over hijab style comes in two pieces; one piece of which serves as a hair cover while the other piece as a slip over from the same or near matching colour. Al-Amira hijabs are ideally suited for hotter climates as most of them are made out of light and absorbent materials.

Al-Amira Regular Plain Hijabs No Lace

Sarongs are a huge length of fabric that is very versatile and there is nothing stopping you from using one as a summary khimar. They are traditionally wrapped around the waist as a skirt by women and are usually made of very absorbent materials. They also come in a variety of stylish colours, patterns, and various sizes that would add some flair to anyone’s summer wardrobe.

Although not specifically designed for Muslim women – maxi dresses can be practically perfect for Islamic women after a slight moderation -just add a long sleeve shirt or jacket to make them more Muslim friendly. These light, modest and informal dresses usually reach the floor and provide excellent light and cool coverage.

Wearing clothes like this should make summer 2010 a much cooler experience for Muslim women everywhere!