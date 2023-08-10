Those who belong to the Libra sun sign are born between September 24 and October 23. Libra is the only inanimate sign of the zodiac and those who are born under this sun sign are known for their charm, elegance and good taste. They are also extremely gentle and are natural lovers of harmony and beauty. Given below are 5 famous Libra celebrities.

Brigitte Anne-Marie Bardot is a famous French actress and singer. She has acted in several films and became famous for her role in Roger Vadim’s film, -And God Created Women-. She has also won several awards for her lively roles.

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was the first lady of the United States who supported the New Deal policies of her husband, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. She continued to be a speaker, politician, international author and activist for the New Deal coalition even after her husband’s demise.

Henry Graham Greene was a popular English playwright and author whose works explore the political and moral issues of the modern world. His works were based on Catholic religious themes. The Power and the Glory, Brighton Rock, The End of the Affair are some of his leading works.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 and was a great ideological leader of India during the Independence movement. He firmly believed in the concepts of Ahimsa and Satyagrapha. His leadership and philosophy enabled India to become free from the British rule. He also inspired movements for freedom and civil rights across the world.

T. S. Eliot was a famous U.S born British playwright, literary critic and poet of the 20th century. Some of his best-known poems in the English language include The Hollow Men, The Waste Land, Ash Wednesday and others. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1948.

The aforesaid celebrities were known for their well balanced work and good perception skills. Librans are also known for their critical ability with which they are able to view their own efforts as well as those of others. While some may be content with what they have, others may be very ambitious. Librans can succeed as lawyers, administrators, lawyers, bankers, artists and civil servants.

