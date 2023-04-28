Those who are born between June 22nd and July 22nd will come under the sun sign called Cancer. This zodiac sign has the symbol of ‘The Crab’. Cancerians are prone to mood swings and are real extroverts. Given below are 5 famous Cancer celebrities:

Lindsay Lohan was born on July 2, 1986 and she is a famous American singer and an actress. Her roles in films such as Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap and Mean Girls earned her great popularity.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge was born on June 21 1982. He is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He is second in the line of succession behind his father, to the Common wealth realms comprising of sixteen independent sovereign states.

Jessica Ann Simpson is also a true Cancerian. She is a famous American television personality, actress and a fashion designer of repute. She has starred in several commercials, TV shows and movies and has made a name for herself as a brilliant actress. She has also designed beauty products, shoes and fragrances for women.

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, otherwise known as Tom Cruise is a popular American producer and actor. He has won three Golden Globe awards and has been nominated for three academy awards. He has acted in several top films such as Magnolia, Days of Thunder, The Last Samurai, Collateral and others.

Bill Cosby or William Henry “Bill” Cosby, Jr. is the fifth Cancer celebrity. He is a popular American actor, comedian, television producer, author, musician, educator and activist.

True Cancerians never run behind publicity and fame. However they love to bask in the limelight if it follows them. They can also get depressed occasionally and drown you into a bottomless pit through their cold behaviour. Cancerians are very sensitive and are known to hide their fears behind the veil of good humour. They are dreamers for whom sky is the limit. When they cry which is not often, it means that they are deeply hurt inside. A rough tone or harsh look can break their hearts easily.

