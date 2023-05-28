People come under the Aries sun sign category when they are born between March 21 and April 20. Their energy is Yang, quality is cardinal and element is fire. Mars and Pluto are their rulers and their gem is diamond. Their colour is red and the main body parts are the face and head. 5 famous Aries celebrities include Norah Jones, Martin Lawrence, Mariah Carey and Eddie Murphy and Tennessee Williams.

Norah Jones is famous for her unique, recognizable voice and classy vibe. She is one of the most reputed artists in the country, pop and jazz genres. She is an eight time Grammy winner and is a true Arien by heart.

Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence is a great film American film director, actor and comedian. He rose to fame during the nineties with his performance in films such as Bad Boys, Blue Streak, Big Momma’s House and others.

Mariah Carey is also an Aries celebrity who is a popular song writer and actress. Her hit records include Hero, Dreamlover, Fantasy, Music Box, Merry Christmas and others. Edward Regan “Eddie” Murphy was born on April 3, 1961. He is an American actor, stand up comedian, writer, singer and musician. He was ranked no.10 on Comedy Central’s list of hundred greatest stand-ups of all time.

Thomas Lanier “Tennessee” Williams III is the fifth Aries celebrity. He was a popular American writer who worked mainly as a playwright. He was also known for his poetry, essays, short stories, volume of memoirs and screenplays. Many of his plays are considered to be classics of the American stage.

The aforesaid celebrities are straightforward and direct, which is the quality of true Ariens. They are or were also blunt, aggressive and impatient. Ariens know what they want and are known for their killer instinct. They are also hard working people who are persistent in achieving their goals. As is denoted by the lives of the aforesaid celebrities, those falling under this sun sign can also be an inspiration to others and make others want to follow him. Aries are very charismatic people who are ever willing to take up a new challenge. The best love matches for Aries are Sagittarians, Leos etc.

