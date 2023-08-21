Eye Problems caused by Modern Lifestyle

There is great demand of eye care experts and products. The reason is increasing rate of eye care problems. Our modern and fast lifestyle is responsible for several new diseases. Increasing use of computers, televisions, and other radiation equipments results lots of burden on our eyes. These days we cannot imagine our life without computers and televisions. That results eyestrains, dryness, loss of vision, headaches, burning eyes, light sensitivity, and distorted vision etc.

Many eye diseases and disorders come after an age. Advances in ophthalmology allow most people to maintain good vision along with increasing age. Early detection of eye diseases can prevent or correct most of the problems. Taking care of your eyes and getting regular examinations can prevent many leading causes of blindness.

Important points to remember

* Protect eyes from direct sunlight: Ultraviolet rays are harmful for skin and eye both. UV exposure is one of leading causes for vision loss among older adults. The best way to sort out this issue is wearing a pair of sunglasses that is capable of filtering ultraviolet rays.

* Protect eyes from injury: Eyes are most sensitive and injury prone area of human body. There are possibilities of injury when playing sports and during common domestic tasks involving working with chemicals, needles, and car accidents.

* Eye exercise and eye therapy: Prevention is better than cure. The term is well suited in case of eye-care. Its better and more convenient to prevent our self from common eye diseases, than to diagnose the problem.

A comprehensive ophthalmologic assessment can reveal common abnormalities of the visual system and related structures, as well as less common but extremely serious ones. The assessment can also expose evidence of many forms of systemic disease that affect the eyes, like hypertension and diabetes.

