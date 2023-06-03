Exercises for losing weight for men and women

Weight loss exercises can be chosen according to the type of body. Weight loss should be done from various areas such as belly, thighs and gluts. Lifting weight is also very beneficial for dropping extra pounds from the body. A higher metabolic rate is induced by more muscles. Exercise also helps in building muscles for burning more calories. Men can follow weight loss exercises for men and women can follow weight loss exercises for women. Given below are some exercises for losing weight:

1.Planks

The exercise routine should be started with plank exercises. This will help in warming up the body and will stabilize the muscles. Planks are the best muscles exercises to build core strength and abs. core is required for anything that is done from walking, lifting etc. strong core helps in moving the body with ease and for being active for intense workouts. Many people are having hanging bellies. These are toned with plank exercises. This is one of the best weight loss exercises for men.

2.Squats

If legs are toned, they will attract many eyeballs. Squats are one of the best weight loss exercises for women. People work very less on their lower body. Thus, the body looks very uneven. Toned legs will give a person a confident and a better look. The entire body is worked out due to these squats. However, a person should check whether these weight loss exercises are being done in the right posture or not. The upper body is worked by the exercise. The strength of forearms, shoulders, chest and upper arms is also increased. The blood flow is accelerated in the body. The health of the heart is also increased. Various grips such as wide grip, close grip and diamond pushups can be used.

3.Russian twist

If fat in the belly and sides is troubling a lot, the endurance should be increased. Russian twist should be done. The exercise will work the oblique’s and core for a defined and a flat waist and stomach. The exercise should be included in the routine and fats around the belly will be burned. Snaky things and Swiss balls can be used for holding the hands between the stomachs.

4.Bur pees

This is the best of all exercises to lose weight for women. This will help in testing the guts as well. This will involve the back, legs, torso, arms and neck. This is involved in squatting, stretching and jumping. The calorie burn is accelerated.

