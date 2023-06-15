Have you ever thought about enrolling on an occupational therapy degree course?

If the answer to that question is yes and you are still interested, then why not take a look at the BSc Occupational Therapy degree course offered by us at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Southampton?

Our occupational therapy degree course gives you the opportunity to integrate both scientific and creative skills. You will combine academic study with practice placements, which take place across a range of health and social care settings.

What is more, it is accredited by the College of Occupational Therapists, the World Federation of Occupational Therapists, and the Health and Care Professions Council giving you everything you need to get started in this challenging but rewarding profession.

As a student on our BSc Occupational Therapy degree course, you will develop the skills and knowledge you need to work in a range of practice settings. Plus, you will study the management and research skills required to equip you for your future professional practice.

Learning and assessment methods are varied and include both individual and group approaches. Essays, written exams and practical exams all form part of the picture when it comes to being assessed. You will also be judged on your ability to critically examine your own practice and manage your work competently throughout your occupational therapy degree course studies.

In terms of careers, our BSc Occupational Therapy degree course graduates have found employment in a variety of settings, including: hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, homeless hostels, schools and other care organisations.

During your career you will have the opportunity to go on to work as a senior practitioner, researcher, manager, lecturer, or consultant. You could also choose to specialise in a number of areas, including: physical rehabilitation, learning disabilities, or mental health.

There is more information about this occupational therapy degree course on the Health Sciences website. Just go to www.southampton.ac.uk/healthsciences