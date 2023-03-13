Even Celebrities Need DUI Attorneys

A culture’s celebrities reflect the current societal climate quite effectively. A multitude of movie stars, musicians and professional athletes have needed to engage a DUI attorney to get them out of a drunk driving jam, just like so many average citizens. Here are the top ten celebrities who have been hit with a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) charge over the last few years.

1) Mel Gibson, movie actor extraordinaire, producer and director, who has starred in such hits as “Passion of the Christ-, “What Women Want-, “Braveheart- and many others. He is an Academy Award winner. He has had more than one brush with the law . His most recent arrest was in 2006 and he has admitted struggling with alcohol and that alcoholism runs in his family.

2) Stephanie Pratt, MTV “Hills- starlet, was arrested for driving under the influence in October 2009. She was booked into a San Fernando Valley, California jail.

3) Paris Hilton, lovely, young socialite and heiress to the Hilton Hotel fortune, was taken into custody in 2006. She brushed off the incident saying that she was hungry and in a hurry to pick up a hamburger.

4) Nicole Richie, a television actress and fashion designer, was arrested and booked into jail in 2007. She is now the mother of two young children and has been said to have turned over a new leaf from her old partying lifestyle.

5) Lindsay Lohan, a movie actress who has starred in multiple flicks including “Parent Trap-, a Disney remake, was taken into custody in the summer of 2007.

6) Charles Barkley, basketball superstar and television commentator, was arrested for a DUI on January 1, 2009.

7) Heidi Fleiss, notorious Hollywood madam, was arrested along with driving without a license and an assortment of other charges.

8) Haley Joel Osment, who as a child starred in the movie “The Sixth Sense-, was taken into custody for at the age of eighteen in 2006.

9) Pete Doherty, musician, was arrested for driving intoxicated in summer of 2009. He plays with the band, Babyshambles, which is a British Indie band.

10) Richie Sambora, guitarist for the band Bon Jovi, pleaded guilty to a DUI in the Spring of 2008.

No matter how famous you may be, you may still stumble, fall and need the services of a reputable DUI attorney. All of these superheroes and heroines made a rapid call to an attorney with the expertise required to minimize their mistake, and the average citizen should remember to do the same.

In Media PA DUI attorney have the experience and the knowhow to reduce your sentence or fine when charged under intoxication. Make sure you call them when in need. To know more, visit