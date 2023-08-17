Encouraging Music – Written While Waiting On Phone Call From Medical doctor About Cancer Prognosis

This is the Accurate STORY concerning 2 songwriters who met for a songwriting appointment in Nashville, Tennessee…otherwise recognized as Music Row. One of the writers was thinking about canceling the songwriting appointment since he had been to the Doctors office the day before and tested for Cancer. The Doctor did his tests and was feeling that the cancer may have even spread to the lymph nodes which can be most often a death sentence because once in the lymph nodes it spreads like wildfire.

Upon each songwriter greeting each other for their 11am writing appointment. It had been visibly noticeable that one of the writers wasn’t doing to good as he told the other that he was waiting on a call from the Medical doctor to let him know if indeed the diagnosis was cancer…and secondly if it had spread to the lymph nodes.

Understanding how stressful and devastating it must have been due to awaiting a call that would mean life or death. The selection would be to stay and write the song. After talking with the scared to death songwriter that he felt in his soul that he had no choice but to create a song during this life hanging in the balance moment.

The other songwriter told him that he’s glad that he made that decision because a song came down to him in a very special dream during the night which was all about never quiting no matter what. And as the guitars began to play and the words began to be sung. The following song and song lyrics were born. Perhaps to inspire those hearing this song and reading these words that no matter what…..It ain’t ever over at halftime.

The lyrics are on the screen as you tune in to this life giving song which was inspired by death knocking on the door. The Song is known as, “Halftime”

P.S. If you are inspired by this song then pay it forward and share it with everyone you know. Motivating Song – Written While Waiting On Phone Call From Doctor About Cancer Diagnosis