Easy Skin Toner Recipes

Toners are used to remove any left over residue after cleansing the face. Additionally, they freshen the skin, close pores, tighten the skin, and restore ph balance. After cleansing your skin is stripped of it natural oils thus leaving the skin dull and dry. Usually it can take up to a half of an hour or so for your skin to restore its ph balance. When using the right toner for your skin type, the ph balance of your skin is restored instantly.

Tonics are applied with a cotton ball or gauze and should be applied to face and neck, avoiding the eye area. If you skin is dull and sluggish, try briskly slapping the toner on thus increasing circulation in your skin.

Toners are classified into three types:

Fresheners and Bracers These types of toners are alcohol free and contain water and humectants, such as glycerin. Humectants help to keep the moisture in the upper layers of the epidermis by preventing it from evaporating. A popular example of this is rosewater toner. These types of toner are the most gentlest of the skin. Additionally they are suitable for dry, sensitive and normal skin types. Herbs for dry and normal skin types are: Dry skin-Elderflower, linden flowers and marigold. Normal skin: chamomile – especially good for antiseptic values, fennel, lemon balm, parsley and rosemary.

Skin tonics Tonics are slightly stronger and contain a small quantity of alcohol (up to 20%), water and a humectants ingredient. Because of the alcohol content of Skin tonics, they are suitable for use on normal, combination, and oily skin. The alcohol acts as a drying agent in the tonic. Common herbs for oily skin are Chamomile-especially good for antiseptic values, fennel, lemon balm, parsley, rosemary, and peppermint and sage-especially good for antiseptic values.

Astringents These are the strongest form of toner and contain a high proportion of alcohol (20-60%), antiseptic ingredients, water, and a humectant ingredient. Witch hazel is a common astringent. However, due to the large amount of alcohol in astringents they are usually applied to specific areas of the skin. Additionally overuse of astringents to remove oil from the skin actually increases oil production. Common herbs used of oily skin are Chamomile-especially good for antiseptic values, fennel, lemon balm, parsley, rosemary, and peppermint and sage-especially good for antiseptic values.

Toner Recipe

Herbs used to make common toners are as follows:

Any of these herbs can be mixed with milk for soothing and nourishing dry skin as well as for sunburned or sensitive skin. Whole milk should be used for normal to dry skin, and skim milk for oily skin.