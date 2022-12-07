Dubai Culture And Women – Do’s And Don’ts

The family unit in the United Arab Emirates is an important social unit for an Arab. Loyalty to family or surname influences all aspects of family life and society United Arab Emirates. The Arab honor and respect for his family, particularly children. Therefore, it is very paternalistic, patriarchal and hierarchical, with elders and parents who make the decisions.

UAE national families are large, with families citing God going from one to procreate. Therefore, the bigger the better, giving economic and spiritual benefit. Children, when growing older are expected to care for parents, especially for children that much to bear the financial burden, if necessary. Also, it is noted thatlarger families demonstrate the virility of the father.

As far as fidelity passes, family comes first, then clan and tribe. The UAE nationals also reflect national identity and, moreover, are proud of their culture. There is also a strong loyalty to the royal families. Demonstrating this includes photos of the leaders in all walks of life. The UAE Nationals his beloved founding father, Sheikh Zayed, and there was massive show of grief over his death. The people still comment on their generosity for what he did for them and for the construction of the UAE.

Women

Women are respected in the UAE society, as they are the ones who bring life in the world, and raise children. This perception is lost in the west, where it is seen that they are subordinate to men, but increasingly, woman are most prominent in the workplace and in other walks of life. Some guidelines for the West are: respect for privacy and the role of women in society; stand when a woman enters the room, and I understand that there are many households in different areas of residence, so that when you visit a house, you wouldn’t socialize with women.

Things that men should not include:

– Do not talk publicly professionals UAE National Women, unless it is business related. You will understand that when they are allowed to cross the limit, when approached to discuss other matters

– Do not shake hands with a UAE National female, unless prompted.

– Suffice it to say, not flirting, touching or embracing women

– Do not look at women or maintain eye contact

– Do not ask an Arab man about his wife or female members of his family

of course, it’s better to be strict in yourself first, to understand the situation, and with Western values, and an increasingly diverse society to make up, things are changing, but traditions remain and what is best to take this into account.