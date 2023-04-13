Do You Have Dry Skin

Sebum is a natural oil that is made in your skin. If the levels of sebum are low in your skin, it cannot hold moisture and will look parched, feel tight when washed and in some extreme cases, show signs of chapping and cracking. The wind and very high or low temperatures can steal the natural moisture from your skin and make it feel tight. Dry skin can cause embarrassing flakes and look dull on your cheeks and near your eyes. You may also find dry skin on your knees, hands and in your midsection.

The most common cause of dry skin is the lack of sufficient moisture from sebum. In some cases, this can be due to genetic conditions, but there are also environmental causes like exposure to sun, cold, and wind. The use of some cosmetics, and chemicals, can also cause dry skin. Other reasons can be poor diet that is deficient in vitamin A and B which is likely to take away the skins moisture. Skin diseases like dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, or seborrhea are also causes of dry skin as are other conditions like diabetes and hypothyroidism and also the use of certain drugs like diuretics, antispasmodics, and antihistamines.

You should carefully cleanse your dry skin daily, massage it lightly to stimulate the sebum production, and use quality in moisturizers and oils. When you are washing your skin with soap it will take out the natural protective oil along with the dirt, so use neutral non-acidic or alkaline products to wash your skin and abstain from using commercial soaps. After cleansing your skin you will need to treat your it lightly with moisturizing cream. The use of a good moisturizer will return lost water content to your skin. After you have taken a bath or shower, you can apply baby oil to your skin. The area that is around the eyes should be given additional moisturizer, but apply it very gently in this area.

Every morning you should treat your skin with a spray of mineral water and then apply a beauty mask for dry skin. An excellent recipe for a homemade mask is to mix together one egg, a teaspoon of honey, half a teaspoon of olive oil and a couple of drops of rose water. This makes a great mask to use on your face and body.

Eating a good balanced diet that is loaded with vitamins and minerals is essential to combatting dry skin. Your diet should include some sulfur containing foods like onions, garlic, asparagus, and eggs, as well as carrots and yellow and orange vegetables. You should refrain from alcohol, caffeine, coffee, tea, and sugary drinks. Other items to limit are french fries and junk food that is high in grease or fat. This will help to keep your skin healthy and stop it from drying out.