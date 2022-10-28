Do Collagen Pills Help Your Skin, Or Is It A Clever Marketing Ploy

Sounds great, huh? All you have to do is pop a few little pills and magically your wrinkles will disappear. But, do collagen pills help your skin, or just hurt your pocket book. Is it possible to look younger and have better looking skin simply from taking pills? Here’s what I found out, you be the judge.

Collagen is a protein found throughout the body in many different structures. It is very strong and flexible, and is the main component in tendons, ligaments, and virtually all connective tissue, including skin. Collagen, and its partner, elastin are responsible for young looking, wrinkle free skin. As we age, collagen and elastin begin to degrade, which leads to loss of elasticity, and the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

How do collagen pills help your skin? First of all, there is no real scientific evidence that ingesting collagen will help your skin. Second, the real key to reversing the signs of aging is getting the body to produce its own collagen and elastin, in the areas where it is needed. The collagen in the pill will most likely be digested, and move on thru the system without building collagen or reducing any wrinkles.

Download from (c) Dreamstime.com

Now, what about collagen creams? Companies touting that their products contain collagen and elastin to help fight wrinkles are still missing the mark, too. Collagen molecules are far too large to penetrate into the skin, so applying collagen directly to the face will do nothing more than moisturize it, but the wrinkles will still be there. The ideal way to approach this is to have products that enhance collagen production.

Is there any product or ingredient that will start your body to begin building collagen? After a lot of research, I did find a few ingredients, but you won’t find them in the most well known or most expensive products. The most beneficial ingredient is called Cynergy TK. It contains a functional form of keratin that is readily available for the body to use. Cynergy TK has been proven in clinical studies to not only stimulate the production of collagen, but also elastin, the two major proteins that affect skin aging. It is also natural, so you can feel good about using it, that you are doing the best for your skin and your body.

So, do collagen pills help your skin? I think you have your answer. Don’t follow the crowd, and fall into the marketing ploys. Do your own research to find skin care that really works.

If you want to find more ingredients that can help your body in building collagen, for younger, more radiant looking skin, visit my website, and see what I use and recommend.