Discover The Beauty Of Uk Holidays

With the recession that continues to bite many of us are considering a staycation to rediscover what the UK is all about. After all, there is a good reason why Britain has such a large influx of tourists in the holiday season. We live in an area of outstanding natural beauty with immeasurably rich cultural and historic traditions.

Natural Beauty

Thanks to erosion the sand isn’t all overseas. Britain has a bewildering 11,000 miles of coastline, much of it unspoilt by large hotel complexes and tourist traps. And to add to the Olympic legacy, for active families, Britain has some of the best national parks in the world. Thats no overstatement. From the sparse and untamed wilds of Dartmoor to the breathtaking volcanic fells of the Lake District; whether its hiking, climbing, cycling or canoeing, there is something for every adventurer in the family.

Cultural & Historic Traditions

Yes so the weather isnt always brilliant. It can rain from time to time. This is, ironically, where Britain shines. Thousands of years of history weren’t for nothing. When the weather doesn’t qualify for time spent at the beach, Britain has an unrivalled quantity of castles and stately homes to explore. We have brilliant cities of cultural excellence in London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Manchester where there is fantastic food, shopping, theatre and art to be tasted.

Cost-Effective

Not only can Britain offer many of the same things and more that an overseas holiday can, it can also be cheaper too. While Britain itself isn’t necessarily cheap, by virtue of driving to your destination instead of flying can save you hundreds of pounds. By car you are also free to travel with as much or as little as you want. No expensive baggage allowances.

This means you can take food from home if youre going self-catering and you can also avoid heavy rental fees by taking your own sports equipment with you. Driving also means that location is less essential. If you’re visiting a city, you can reduce accommodation prices dramatically by staying further afield.

The most beneficial thing to your budget is that you are a national. You are well aware of what is overpriced and what isn’t and are unlikely to fall into tourist traps or get shortchanged as a result.

Until recently, if you asked the average person where they were going on holiday, the most definitive answer would probably have been anywhere outside of Britain, anything to escape the cold, mossy, overcast rock we inhabit. But this has shown you why that stereotype is wrong and why the tide is starting to turn, back to the United Kingdom.