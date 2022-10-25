Definition Of Healthy Skin

Let me explain what healthy skin in simple words. Healthy skin is smooth, soft, evenly tonedin short, beautiful! How is this logical? Let us use an analogy. Youll know when youre sick when you dont feel well, you look pale and your skin feels clammy, right? Well, just like any other form of illness, it manifests itself in irregularities in your feeling and physical appearancejust like someone with Hepatatis has a yellowish complexion. And so, unhealthy skin can be defined by its rough texture, abnormal coloration (I say abnormal because each persons tone of complexion varies), dryness and oiliness, and skin that is inappropriate for your age. For instance, youre just in your twenties and yet you have wrinkles like youre in your fourties.

So, in contrast to what an unhealthy skin is, a healthy skin is smooth, soft, evenly toned and appropriate for natural aging. It makes sense, right? And whats most important is that these external factors symbolize that your skin is functioning properly in that it protects your body from the sometimes unkind effects of the environment, prevents harmful germs and bacteria from penetrating your body, and preserves the skins natural waterproof property.

So, knowing that a beautiful skin equals a healthy skin, let me give you just one very important word of advice that is essential in keeping your skin healthy and beautiful. Regulate your skins exposure to the sun. as you all know, sunlight contains harmful, and sometimes even fatal, UV rays that causes premature skin aging and skin cancer. It is your skins number one enemy. It not only makes you sweat, which bleeds your skin of the water it needs to function normally, but too much exposure also causes the appearance of wrinkles, age spots, and skin cancer.

So, if you want to maintain your healthy skin, use precautions when you know youre going to be exposed to the suns hot rays for a long period of time. Make it a habit to apply sunscreen before going out. And since the US is home to Caucasians who love to tan, I recommend that you use sunless tanning lotions and indoor tanningthe spray-on ones and not the ones that use tanning beds and lamps as the World Health Organization (WHO) has already labeled these tanning equipment as carcinogenic.