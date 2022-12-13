Craniofacial And Massage Therapy

Craniofacial therapy is a type of massage therapy that grew out of osteopathy, the ancient art of bone setting. The practitioner uses specific techniques, along with presence, where sacred space is held by means of mindful awareness for healing. The subtle art of precise and gentle touch is applied to correct imbalances in the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. This allows the client to achieve releases from tension throughout the entire body, bringing about relief from physical pain, and with that bringing a restoration of clarity.

Craniofacial therapy is a viable tool for healing of many medical problems and is routinely used as a preventive health measure, as it increases the bodys ability to fight off many ailments.

Another extraordinary quality of visionary craniofacial therapy is it has the ability to touch the depths of one’s being and find access to a greater sense of clarity, serenity, dealing effectively with old habits and patterns. This includes the communities of chiropractors, massage therapists, kinesiology practitioners, reflexology practitioners, dentists, etc. These practitioners may have a gift in this modality and if they do the results can be extraordinary to say the very least.

Massage in itself is a healing process, in that when you are finished with an hour or even half hour session you will be in a place both physically and mentally to heal from the wounds that you suffer from. Massage is generally accepted and blessed now by the medical community as a form of holistic healing, because it is hugely difficult for medicine to prove that massage doesnt promote healing. In fact, quite the opposite. Massage therapy is a form of healing, and if you have ever had a sports injury or automobile injury and used massage to help you come back from it, you agree 100% that its really fantastic.

The King of Prussia major league soccer team is one such benefactor in sports massage is their way of helping muscles get to the point of relaxation to the point that healing is increased in both effectiveness and depth. This is further proof that massage therapy in the area of sports healing is going to grow today and long term.

Things that can advance massage therapy efficiency are aromatherapy, relaxation techniques, and reiki type activity. Anything that can promote the state of relaxation is only going to increase the effect of the massage, releasing more toxins, and allowing the patient to even reach a state of higher consciousness.