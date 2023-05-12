Cosmetic Surgery High-tech Solution For Skin Problems!

Two out of five women would consider some sort of cosmetic surgery to get their bodies back to their pre-pregnancy state. According to a survey, most women worry about their weight, stretch marks, loose skin, cellulite and sagging breasts. It is also found that regaining their post-pregnancy body is a priority for them after birth.

Among women, breast surgery is the most common cosmetic surgery treatment because pregnancy is not very kind to the body and many women are left feeling sexually unattractive because of weakened muscles. The number of new mothers looking to have post-pregnancy cosmetic surgery is increasing.

Women have natural oestrogen, which increases with pregnancy and sun exposure, thus some of them may experience hyper pigmentation. For pigmentation, a number of effective and safe facial treatments are available that ensure healthy skin without any side-effects. These are: fraxel laser, photo-rejuvenation, micro dermabrasion and many more. In mild pigmentation, six to ten laser treatment sessions, or more, may be recommended.

Fraxel laser is a safe facial treatment that allows you to rediscover the fresh, healthy skin of your youth. It is a non-invasive, safe laser skin treatment that removes years from your appearance.

Fraxel laser can also be used for:

Removing superficial wrinkles

Tightening your skin

Smoothing rough skin

Improving the look of shallow acne scars

Treating certain early skin cancers

With fraxel laser treatment, you can get remarkable results with fast recovery. The Fraxel family of products has three laser treatments, which may vary in aggressiveness, downtime, number of procedures needed and results. Fraxel repair is the most aggressive skincare treatment that can produce dramatic improvement for severely damaged skin. It requires more downtime and after treatment wound care. Fraxel restore or Fraxel refine are less aggressive skincare treatments that can produce significant results for mild to moderately damage skin over the course of 3 to 6 treatments. In this type of treatment, no after treatment wound care is required and also minimal downtime is needed. While considering which facial treatment option is best for you, you and your physician should discuss the trade-off between downtime and results to determine the best option that fits your skin condition and lifestyle. So, it is advisable to always opt for safe and reliable skincare treatments to improve your appearance. For more information on cosmetic surgery and skincare treatment, visit erase.com.au.