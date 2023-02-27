Common Mistakes in Selecting Skin Care Products

Mistakes #1 – Whenever a new skin care product is introduced on the market a number of people are very eager to try it out. We have a tendency to believe that this new product is exactly what we are looking for and don’t bother reading the ingredients or check to see if there is any clinical proof of their claims. We just take for granted that the product will live up to the hype.

Mistake #2 – We purchase a skin care product because it is on sale or at a discounted price. While sales are great, you should base your purchase on the reputation of the company and the ingredients listed. Additionally you need to take into account if this discounted product is really the correct purchase for your skin type.

Mistake 3# – Taking risks with your skin care products. Harsh chemicals in skin care products can harm the skin and if trying to treat a condition such as acne, rosacea, or whatever they will do nothing to improve your situation and may make things considerably worse. Alcohol can dry out the skin even more and cause redness and irritation to be ten times worse than without the use of the product. Those with sensitive skin are especially prone to damage to the skin when using skin care products with ingredients they are not familiar with.

Mistake #4 – Purchasing skin care products not designed for your skin type. Careful consideration needs to be taken especially for sensitive skin. Never go with a cream or lotion because it is cheaper.

Here are some basic rules when selecting skin care products:

First, make sure the ingredients are natural.

Find a product with antioxidant qualities to prevent and heal the damage done by the environment.

Read all your labels carefully so you can spot potential chemicals like petroleum, alcohol, heavy fragrance, and other artificial ingredients.

The best type of products is those with only natural plant extracts, essential oils, and nutrients designed for your skin. Botanical skin care products are closer to the natural ingredients in your skin. They have been used for ages and now are being found in their effectiveness for everyday skin problems. Evening primrose oil, for example, is great for anything dealing with the skin. It has been used by women for centuries and can actually soften and smooth the skin. This means fewer wrinkles and lines showing on older skin.

The bottom line is making sure that you are careful in what you place on your skin, especially around the facial area. Take the time to educate yourself on each of the skin care products you intend to use so you can have beautiful skin and not an irritated mess.

For skin care articles and skin care recipes visit Complete Skin Care Therapy

Get 15% off natural skin care treatments at Skin Energizer