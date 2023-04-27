Comfortable & Cost Effective Cinema 3D From LG

With the Cinema 3D range from LG, you can enjoy movie like 3D viewing in the comfort of your own home. >

Offering the latest in 3D technology, enjoy the latest TV and movies in high definition 3D and 2d.

Comfortable & Cost Effective

With Cinema 3D from LG, it’s easy and affordable to enjoy the latest 3D technology within your own home.

LG’s 3D glasses are just like the ones you get at most cinemas – with no batteries required, they don’t need recharging.

They’re also easy to replace, lightweight and provide you, your family and friends with a stunning full HD 3D picture.

With every CINEMA 3D package, you receive a mighty seven pairs of 3D glasses.

If you find you need more – which you may do as soon as your friends hear you have 3D TV in your very own home – fear not, extra pairs of 3D glasses are inexpensive compared to the competitors at only 2 a pair.

Picture Perfect

Your LG 3D monitor provides wider viewing angles meaning you, your friends and family – regardless of position – will all be able to experience the same immersive 3D from anywhere in the room.

SUPER Energy Saving

The Cinema 3D range comes with LG’s SUPER Energy Saving technology.

With this, it is enabled to run on lower power consumption without any image loss.

Not only does this save you energy in the household, but also ultimately save you money on utility bills.

2D to 3D Conversion

Certain 3D monitors available from LG, allow any 2D images to convert into 3D through software provided with your package. 2D to 3D Conversion enables the enjoyment of 3D through any contents.

