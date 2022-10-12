Cleo Announces Their Make Me A Makeup Artist Winner

CLEO Magazine announced the recent winner of their Make Me a Makeup Artist competition, sponsored by Priceline. The winner is Jaclyn Hnitko!

CLEO Magazine recently held a makeup artist competition in search of the most talented make-up artist. Of the thousands of applications that they received, the judges had to cut them down to just four competitors. Each make-up artist competed for $10,000, courtesy of Priceline, a LOral Paris Studio Secrets Professional Makeup Kit worth $2,500, and the opportunity to be a guest make-up artist on a six-page shoot in CLEO magazine.

In order to enter make-up artists, both amateurs and professionals, had to create a makeup look with various beauty products and send in a photo. They also had to answer a range of questions and send in a photo of themselves.

The make-up artists that made it to the competition were Amelia Axton, Ava Belle, Phoebe Goulding and Jaclyn Hnitko. During the competition, which was broadcasted via webisode series, each make-up artist had to compete in several different tasks in order to prove their ability using beauty products. The competitions consisted of The Natural Bronze Challenge, The Smoky Eye Challenge, The Bold Statement Lip, and the final challenge, which was free style. They preformed these challenges before a panel of judges.

These panel of judges consisted of professionals from the beauty field. They were Anna Hull, Head Beauty Buyer for Priceline; Rae Morris, L’Oreal Paris Make-up Artist; and Rachael Mannell, Beauty Editor for CLEO Magazine.

Hnitko emerged victorious because of her “impeccable technical skills, brilliant grasp of colour and artistic flair,” according to www.priceline.com.au.

Hnitko is from Wentworthville, New South Wales. When asked why she decided to be a make-up artist, she said, So I can work in the industry most girls dream of! Id love my creativity, skills and knowledge to be seen in various forms of work, from beauty to advertising. Hnitko said that when she found out that she had been chosen to compete in the Make Me A Makeup Artist competition, she thought somebody was playing a bad joke on her. When asked whose makeup she would most want to do, Hnitko said Lady Gaga. She explained, “she is very open-minded and a trendsetter. Plus, her high profile will be able to propel my work into the mainstream and give me either positive or negative feedback.

Priceline issued the following statement through their website regarding the makeup artist competition: “Priceline is immensely proud to have been the major sponsor of this competition and wishes all the finalists the best of luck for a bright future in the makeup industry.”