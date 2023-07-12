Clear Cosmetic Jars Fight Cancer

Pink ribbons are out in full force as October ushers in another Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For four weeks every year consumers are reminded, through specially decorated product packaging, of the widespread and tragic reach of cancer. Whether or not you believe the adage that all pain is the same, finding joy through heartache is a cause we can all root for.

The story behind the creation of Love Life Skin Care, a skin rejuvenating product, often packaged in clear cosmetic jars is fascinating. The vision of improving the lives of cancer patients through a specially designed cosmetic came to fruition through a variety of sources.

Typical treatments for a variety of cancers include chemotherapy and radiation. Though these treatments are meant to ward off the sickness, the saving grace causes some uncomfortable side effects as well. Dry skin is our case-in-point.

A group of doctors (Dr. Peter Dottino, Dr. Ann Marie Beddoe and Dr. Rudy Segna ) saw the need for a cosmetic product to treat the extremely dry skin of patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. They set a goal to create such a product and with a little help they achieved their initiative.

Ranee Flynn, a businesswoman from the beauty products industry, was fighting for her life when she met Dr. Beddoe. After hearing about Beddoe’s plan to create a product to improve the quality of life for cancer patients Flynn jumped on board. With the help of her friend, Dr. Tian Wang, a cosmetic chemist they were well on their way. Today Love Life Skin Care offers serums, creams and moisturizes packaged in clear cosmetic jars for all walks of life.

More than just a beauty product. Love Life Skin Care products don’t just make people look and feel better, thanks to the appearance and feel of smooth and hydrated skin. The obvious and recognizable benefits of the product are appreciated; but it’s the soulful feeling of beauty, confidence and hope that using the product bestows upon people that makes it revolutionary.

Make the best of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and take a moment to check out lovelifeskincare.com.

