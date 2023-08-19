Choosing A Cosmetic Dentist In Des Moines

A Cosmetic Dentist In Des Moines practices primarily in aesthetics. This encompasses services that restore and enhance your smile. Services within this form of dentistry are whitening treatments, veneers, and crowns. You can choose to receive a cosmetic dental service at any time as they are elective procedures. To determine for which options you are a good candidate, you should schedule a consultation with your preferred dentist.

Should You Receive Whitening Treatments?

Whitening treatments are beneficial in that they restore the color of tooth enamel to a healthy white. They remove hard to remove stains caused by foods and beverages such as red wine, coffee, tea, and fruits. The treatments are also beneficial in removing tobacco stains.

The only drawback of these treatments is that anyone who has a sensitivity to peroxide-based products may experience some tenderness or soreness around their gums. Although a barrier is placed over the gums during the procedure, it is advisable for you to skip these treatments if you have experienced adverse reactions due to gingivitis and other gum-related conditions.

Veneers and Crowns

Although they are used for essentially the similar purposes, crowns and veneers are not the same. Veneers are a thin acrylic device that is placed over the front of teeth to cover cavities and other damage. Crowns require the dentist to grind the teeth into cone-shapes and place the crown over the entire tooth. Both products create an appealing smile that provides for a healthy appearance. However, different procedures are used to connect these options to your teeth.

Your dentist will evaluate the condition of your teeth to determine, which is the best option for you. Typically, these evaluations are performed during a routine cleaning or a consultation. Once it is determined which option fits your case, you can schedule an appointment for the procedure.

In conclusion, cosmetic dental procedures are elective dental services that enhance the aesthetic appeal of your smile. The services allow you to choose which options are right for you based upon the end result. Among the most common forms of cosmetic services are veneers, crowns, and whitening treatments. Each of these services allows you to improve your overall appearance and boost your self-confidence. To receive these services you can schedule an appointment with your preferred cosmetic dentist.

