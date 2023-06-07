Choose Men’s Colognes that Match Your Lifestyle and Personality

If you are a man and are in need of some good cologne it is best to consider buying several different fragrances so that you will always have a cologne to wear for any occasion. The whole reason for wearing fragrance in the first place is to smell good to people around you. The type of cologne that you wear directly reflects your personality, so you want to be sure to choose the fragrances that match your lifestyle and personality.

Cologne comes in wide variety of qualities, aromas and purposes so it is important to consider your options. Many men find it helpful to take a woman along with them when they shop for fragrances so that they can get an outside opinion of how various colognes smell. It is always recommended that you take advantage of the sample colognes in the stores so that you can see how they smell on you. Dab the samples on the back of your hand or on your forearm. Keep in mind the fact that although one cologne that may smell great on your friend, it may not be the best choice for you as fragrances react differently to different types of skin.

If you are the outdoor type that loves heart pounding adventure, then you should wear colognes that are fresh and light and made with natural ingredients such as sandlewood or musk. Younger guys tend to choose mens cologne that is refreshing and sporty to signify that they live a casual and relaxed lifestyle. Younger men also tend to choose the latest and most popular fragrances worn by male sports stars and celebrities. Choosing a fragrance that combines natural aromas such as rosemary and sage paired with a slight scent of citrus is ideal for casual dates or a night out at the local pub with a few friends.

The spicy and masculine types of cologne for men are ideal for special occasions, such as romantic dinners or a big night out on the town. Polo by Ralph Lauren offers a luxurious aroma that is both modern and soothing. The more complex smells such as Perry Ellis fragrances are distinct and unique and would therefore be suitable for business meetings or for events that require fine clothing. If you prefer masculine and traditional colognes, the old favorites such as Obsession or Aqua Di Gio by Armani may be appealing to you. The popular, trendy designer brands of cologne, although expensive, are great choices for any man who works and plays hard.