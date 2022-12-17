Challenges Of Becoming A Medical Assistant

Becoming a medical assistant presents the unique opportunity for someone to pursue a career in which they are able to take on meaningful work while simultaneously earning a competitive salary. It is without a doubt that there are a number of benefits in becoming a medical assistant. Take for example that the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported jobs for medical assistants will grow by thirty four percent through 2018, meaning those entering the field will have a very high chance of being employed. What are often times left out of the conversation about pursuing the position of medical assistant, however, are the challenges one must face upon gaining employment.

Much like the position of a nurse or doctor, a medical assistant faces an abnormal amount of stress in the workplace. This is due to the work at hand: medical assistants deal with life or death situations such as serious surgeries and potentially harmful operations. Unlike most other professions, when a medical assistant makes a mistake it could cost someones life. Additionally, many medical assistants have noted that doctors tend to be very stern or condescending towards them, often times taking their superior position a bit too far. Experts recommend that those looking to become medical assistants should be able to work competently under stressful situations and have many refer to as thick skin when dealing their superiors.

While the standard job for Americans operates from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, medical assistants are often expected to work additional hours, nights, and weekends. Depending on where a medical assistant is employed be it inpatient, outpatient, hospital, medical office, or clinic they may be expected to work around the clock or at odd hours depending on the centers unique needs. Also, because medical assistants are often designated to work with specific patients they might have to work undesirable hours depending on emergencies, complications, or a patients needs. Medical assistants have reported extreme fatigue and exhaustion from working long, odd hours and end up feeling worn down by the end of a work week.

With any job, it is very important to consider every aspect before jumping into the field head first. While the position of medical assistant has a number of perks, it is important to consider the significant amount of stress and fatigue that medical assistants have reported as a result of their job.