Celebrities That Wear Eco-friendly, Lab Diamonds

Let’s play Paparazzi for a second and see which celebrities prefer eco-friendly, lab diamonds to mined diamonds. Rumor has it that Gwyneth Paltrow, Minnie Driver, and Angelina Jolie are among the environmentally conscious. They have been seen wearing synthetic diamonds to gala events.

Lab Diamonds Are Ethical

The reason behind their decision is not based on appearance alone. Sure, synthetic diamonds look just like natural diamonds. The desire to wear these lab-grown beauties has more to do with ethics. Because of the unethical way some diamonds are obtained, many celebrities have make a conscious decision to avoid buying them at all costs.

Conflict Diamonds Are Responsible For Civil Rights Violations

As a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN, Angelina Jolie speaks out against human rights violations. Her humanitarian efforts have assisted those struggling in war-torn countries. The last thing that a person in her position would want to do is wear a conflict diamond from a place like Sierra Leone. It would go against everything she was worked so hard to accomplish.

Some Reasons Why Synthetic Diamonds Are So Appealing

There are a number of reasons why lab diamonds appeal to celebrities. First and foremost, they look beautiful and can be put into almost every type of setting. It doesn’t matter if it’s silver, gold or white gold, the stones look amazing as earrings, pendants, bracelets, and rings. They can even be placed into antique settings that are inherited or purchased from antique stores and online dealers.

Next, celebs are all about being eco-friendly. They don’t want to support practices that wreak havoc on the environment or put people’s lives in danger. It is a known fact that conflict diamonds help support violent and illegal activities. They also are the reason why in parts of Africa, entire tracts of land have been devastated, local water sources have been poisoned, indigenous populations have been forced to relocate, and removed the community’s primary source of livelihood has been completely eliminated.

Last but not least, they, like other people, enjoy getting a bargain. Lab-grown diamonds have the same look, appeal, and clarity as natural diamonds. The biggest difference is that they don’t have an enormous price tag affixed to them. This allows individuals from all walks of life to be able to own and enjoy them.

Lab Diamonds Dress Up Any Outfit

You’ll see singers, writers, actors, actresses, professional athletes, and reality TV stars with lab diamonds around their wrists, necks, and fingers. In fact, it isn’t nothing unusual to see a celebrity wearing a stunning piece of jewelry filled with synthetic diamonds. You may see him or her walking around in jeans or wearing a baseball hat. Truth be known, these exquisite, conflict-free diamonds are every bit as luxurious as natural diamonds. That’s why they can dress up even the most casual outfit as demonstrated by the fabulous men and women that wear them.