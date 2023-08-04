Celebrities That Have Undergone Plastic Surgery But Won’t Admit It

It is pretty common knowledge that many actors, singers, models, reality TV stars, and other celebrities have undergone plastic surgery to make themselves look younger, give themselves the bodies they have always wanted, or improve the appearance of the face. However, even though it is totally obvious that some celebrities have undergone cosmetic surgery, they just won’t come out and admit that they have undergone treatment.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman finally admitted in a recent magazine interview that she has had Botox injections, but says that was in the past and she did not like the effects of the product. Kidman remained mum on the subject of plastic surgery, despite persistent rumors that the Academy Award winning actress has undergone breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and liposuction. A simple Internet search of the actress reveals photos that were taken in the 80s; back then Kidman’s nose looks as though it has a different shapes and her lips were much thinner.

Madonna

A telltale sign of use of plastic surgery and non-invasive aesthetic treatments: women in their 40s, 50s, and up that do not have a single wrinkle on their face. Madonna is in her 50s and does not exhibit the normal signs of aging such as wrinkling of the skin or skin laxity. She credits a macrobiotic diet and stringent fitness routine, which includes yoga, for maintaining such a youthful appearance for her age. Plastic surgeons and gossipers agree that the Queen of Pop has likely undergone some type of facial plastic surgery procedure, or at the very least, non-invasive treatments such as chemical peels or laser skin resurfacing.

Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star has undergone non-invasive cosmetic treatments, including VelaShape and Botox injections, on her reality show. However, the buxom beauty denies having the plastic surgery procedures she is rumored to have undergone, such as butt augmentation, placement of breast implants, rhinoplasty, and lip enhancement. While it is hard to tell if her butt or breasts have been augmented, her nose does appear to have been reshaped sometime between the first and second seasons of her reality show.