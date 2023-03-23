Celebrities’ Shades Preference White Sunglasses Have been Added in the List

As we know, as the eyewear market develops at the tremendous speed, there are increasingly number of sunglasses in shades field nowadays. Certainly, it has to be admitted that the power of celebrities’ shades preference can decide trends and development of the sunglasses designs and styles to a large extent. Here what I wanna share with you guys is celebrities’ shades preference, although a wide variety of shades are preferred by stars nowadays, here I have to say white sunglasses have been added in the list. Whatever, let’s check them out then.

Starting with Lady Gaga’ s white sunglasses, actually, it is reported that Lada Gaga appears in her new video for Bad Romance with so many different pairs of shades that it is sort of difficult to keep up. In the opening scene, we can find that she is wearing a pair made out of razor blades, literally, meanwhile, she brings heaps of props for each video that are one-of-a-kind, that’s her thing! By the way, as the photo shown above, Lady Gaga is wearing a pair of red sunglasses with oversized design which have been huge for the past couple of years. More specfically, the white frames have probably been the most popular in recent years.

Differ from Lady Gaga’s oversized design, Drew Barrymore just dons a pair of traditional white sunglasses with 50s style. Curly hair and pink lip, together with a pair of cute fashionable white sunglasses with white thick frames, Drew Barrymore has brought fans so many charms and a sense of hipness.an>

Similar with Drew Barrymore ‘ s white sunglasses, Paris Hilton is seen here wearing a pair of white sunglasses just like Drew Barrymore’ s style, sexy blue thirt, and exquisite blue earring, it seems that she is going to visit a beautiful beach. Anyway, it has to be admitted that this sort of sunglasses are favored by so many female celebrities in present-day society.

