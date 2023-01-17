Celebrities and Famous People With ADHD

The ranks of individuals in our society with ADHD is expanding. ADHD is not limited to a specific region, how much money a family has, how involved the parents are or what type of education they have received. The basic symptoms are not caused by foods or environment but the symptoms can all increase in severity because of these things.

From all walks of society there are many famous people with ADHD who have been able to deal with the disorder and overcome it in many areas. Often many famous people who may have ADHD but never get it diagnosed because of their celebrity status has more leeway in what behavior is acceptable. Many more famous people probably have ADHD but will not be diagnosed although they display all the classic symptoms of having the disorder.

For those who have been diagnosed with ADHD and need to see the light at the end of the tunnel, will be relieved to know that many famous people with ADHD have good lives and good careers. They were able to succeed and are still managing their ADHD symptoms through various means.

Famous People with ADHD, still living include: Jim Carrey, Prince Charles, Cher, Ann Bancroft, Harry Belafonte, Whoopi Goldberg, Dustin Hoffman, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams and more. The list goes on and on. Most of these famous people are a bit older. Most young celebrities keep their medical conditions private but Lindsay Lohan would also be a pretty good bet for being ADHD and she is a good example of what famous people with ADHD look like when they don’t get help or some type of treatment. They end up in and out of prison, sharing the same fate as those children and young adults from poorer neighborhoods.

Some very notable people with ADHD from our history books include some of the most well known names like; Albert Einstein, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Thomas Edison, Benjamin Franklin, Henry Ford, Ernest Hemingway, John F. Kennedy, John Lennon, Abraham Lincoln, Sir Issac Newton, John D. Rockefeller, Babe Ruth, etc… Many of these were able to turn their weaknesses into strengths and use the knowledge of how their ADHD effected them so they could get the best outcome for themselves with the tools they had to work with.

Knowing that these famous people with ADHD were able to deal with their disorder and succeed, long before the adhd medication now widely available today was ever invented.

