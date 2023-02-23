Bubble Pouches And The Artist

If the creation of your artwork takes a great deal of thought and inspiration, then art packing is likely a close second. You have to consider how to best preserve your fine artwork from damage when you consider the various ways to use art packing, and this is especially true if the art is to be moved to another location. Art transport solutions also come into play when you sell a piece of your art, and have to ship it to the new owner. Happily, there are many new as well as classic products for the artist to use for art packing, and they include bubble pouches, clear bags and archival storage boxes.

Bubble pouches make an excellent choice for delicate art transport situations. The bubble pouches have two strong layers of plastic, and in between them is a bubble of air. The pouches are lightweight, making them less expensive to use for mailing or shipping heavy pieces of artwork, and they offer superb protection from scratches or other types of abrasion damage to the surface of the artwork, which is all too common when moving artwork around.

Once you have the artwork where you need it, you will have to have a method for displaying it so that the buying public can look at it without damaging it. This is where clear bags come into play. Clear bags are easy to see through, and thus visual clarity is ensured so that your artwork looks great. These inexpensive bags are also excellent for keeping fingerprint oils off of the print or picture as well.

Another safe method to use for art transport is to utilize a variety of archival storage boxes. These sturdy boxes are useful for not only moving framed pictures to different locations, but other types of three dimensional artwork such as pottery or sculptures. The boxes are made of conservation-quality materials, which helps to prevent acids found in paper from discoloring or yellowing the surface of fine art photographs and paintings. These specialty boxes also come with reinforced metal corners. This means that you can stack several on top of each other, and be assured that your artwork inside will not get crushed and the surface abraded. Artwork storage boxes are also perfect for when you need a safe spot to store pictures that are in rotation, so that they will look as good when you take them out of storage as when you put them in.

Fine art photography framing suppliers online have all of these types of packing materials, and can offer more suggestions about how to best protect your fine artwork.